IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) — Surveillance video shows a car thief sneaking into the driver’s seat of a New Jersey family’s SUV and speeding off with their 7-year-old boy who has autism.

Fortunately, the youngster was quickly recovered by police after an 18-minute heart-stopping ordeal for this family.

“We were just the other day talking about what our worst nightmare was and of course, it was if something happens to Jayden,” Avione King told PIX11 News. Her son Jayden has autism and is nearly nonverbal. “Three days later something happens to Jayden,” King said.

The video shows her husband, Dwayne, putting Jayden in the SUV, and quickly moving a trash bin out of the driveway before taking Jayden to summer school. While that is happening, a blue car pulls up across the street.

The second Dwayne moves off camera to put the bin away, a thief rushes into the car.

He gestures back at the driver of the blue car, and after sitting in the car for a moment, the blue car drives off and the SUV with Jayden inside follows.

His father at first does not know what’s going on, and then eventually gives chase, before heading back inside to call 911.

“Irvington police were on point,” King said. “They shut down the Avenue, and within 18 minutes they were on the radio and said we have recovered the minor.”

The thieves appear to have quickly realized what happened. They dumped the vehicle less than a half mile away near a well-traveled intersection.

King said she is fairly certain Jayden was not traumatized by the ordeal due to his autism.

“He’s used to his father dropping him at school, and then a resource officer takes him in,” she said. “So he saw the cop and thought: ‘OK I’m going with you now.'”