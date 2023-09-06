Police are searching for a group accused of robbing a smoke shop in Queens Monday. (Credit: DCPI)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a group accused of robbing a smoke shop in Queens Monday.

Police said the thieves entered Zaza Smoke Shop on Bell Boulevard and threatened a 20-year-old employee working there by displaying a gun. The group stole merchandise and marijuana products worth $9,000, according to authorities.

Police said the group fled in a black BMW sedan with a defective headlight.

No injuries were reported.

