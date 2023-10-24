BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Surveillance cameras caught the moment a group of suspected thieves drove off with three school buses in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

Four people broke into a parking lot on Blondell Avenue near Eastchester Road and stole the buses, police said.

“It is terrible. I just hope they don’t get into any accidents with these stolen buses,” said one Bronx resident.

Police believe this is the second time the group has targeted the same bus lot. The suspected thieves were also accused of stealing a bus on Sunday.

A vendor who has worked in the area for years said the thefts bring back bad memories.

“They stole my generator from my pushcart from here one time,” he said.

The buses are owned by Bronx-based Leesel Transportation Corporation, which did not return PIX11’s requests for comment. Sources told PIX11 News, the stolen vehicles had the keys inside and that the suspects are believed to be young teenagers.

“I don’t know what is wrong with these young people. They just don’t have no respect for nothing or no one,” said a neighbor.

The city’s Department of Education said the bus thefts will not impact students or interrupt their transportation service.

All four buses remained missing and none of the suspects have been caught, as of Tuesday evening, police said.

