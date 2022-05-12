NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday.

The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Police released a video of one of the individuals sought in the incident.

