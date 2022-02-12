Thief threw store employee to ground by her hair: NYPD

Man wanted for assaulting an employee at a Manhattanville convenience store. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man threw a Manhattanville Duane Reade employee to the ground after she tried to stop him from stealing Friday, police said Saturday.

The suspect went into the Broadway convenience store at about 10:27 p.m., police said, removing items from a freezer once inside. The victim — a 21-year-old store employee — asked him to return the items, at which point he proceeded to punch her in the face.

After hitting the employee, the suspect grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground. Police said he fled on foot down Broadway after the assault.

No injuries were reported as a result of the attack, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red boots. Police described him as being about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

