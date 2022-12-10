Police are searching for a thief that broke into a summer camp and stole $500, a book bag and sunglasses on Sunday. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said.

The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.

Investigators are still trying to identify the suspect, who was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a black jacket, a black hooded sweat jacket, multi-colored camouflage pants, and brown sneakers.

