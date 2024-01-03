NEW YORK (PIX11) — Busy commuters bustling through Penn Station are ecstatic that a popular pizza shop reopened at the Midtown hub after four years of renovations.

Rose Pizza is back in business at the Long Island Rail Road Concourse in Penn Station after opening just a few days ago, officials said.

“They’re back,” the LIRR posted on X.

The eatery’s loyal customers created a buzz on social media about its return, saying they missed the convenience of the late-night food and drinks. The pizzeria is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 3:45 a.m.

“WARRR IS OVERRRRR ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 FINALLY IM SO HAPPY,” a commenter posted on Instagram.

“Had it earlier this week, tasted just as good! 🔥🔥,” another customer said on the social media platform.

“I missed this place,” an X user posted.

Renovations began at the LIRR Concourse in Penn Station in 2019. A new entry was built along Seventh Avenue at 33rd Street to make the facility more accessible.

Last year, officials announced the next stage of the projects at Penn Station that will focus on beautifying the building and surrounding streets. Firms were invited to submit design proposals for the transit areas, above-ground pedestrian areas, and streets.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.