Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The New York City Pride March takes place on Sunday, with Billy Porter, Yasmine Benoit, and AC Dunalo acting as grand marshalls.

The following Manhattan streets will be closed to traffic at the discretion of the NYPD.

Formation:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

32nd-25th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

Pride March route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Streets

8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between 7th Avenue South and Greenwich Avenue

7th Avenue between 16th and Christopher Street

Dispersal:

16th and 18th Street between 8th-6th Avenue

19th and 17th Street between 9th and 6th Avenue

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

Miscellaneous:

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

The following streets will also be closed on Sunday for PrideFest:

4th Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street

13th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

10th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

9th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

8th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue

Lafayette Street between East 9th Street

Wanamaker Place and Astor Place