NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thanksgiving is on Thursday and as we sit down to enjoy a meal, over 1 million New Yorkers are struggling with food insecurity, according to the New York City Council.

Here is a list of places offering a free Thanksgiving meal or food staples for New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity.

Masbia

The organization will be participating in a pack-a-thon at Shearith Israel on Thanksgiving. Volunteers will assemble more than 1,000 food packages that Masbia Soup Kitchen Network will then hand out to people in need.

Those in need can pass by at 2 West 70th Street, and get a box full of staples. Boxes will be handed out right next to the path of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More information can be found here.

The Bowery Mission

The Bowery Mission’s Thanksgiving meal is the longest-running community tradition in New York City, according to organizers.

For over 100 years, The Bowery has served a Thanksgiving meal to people in need.

“The Bowery Mission was itself founded by two immigrants to serve an influx of new migrants living in the Lower East Side, underscoring the incredible potential for newcomers to become catalysts of positive change and community transformation,” said James Winans, president and CEO of The Bowery Mission. “Since the 1870s, we’ve remained a welcoming community for anyone in need of a hot meal, safe shelter, or other critical services.”

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Yorkers are invited to enjoy a traditional turkey dinner, hot coffee, and homemade pies. Attendees will also receive a kit filled with hygiene items and winter accessories.

Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the flagship location at 227 Bowery in Lower Manhattan.

Xavier Mission

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., The Xavier Mission will host a sit-down service and serve a traditional turkey dinner with sides.

The Xavier Mission is located at 55 W. 15th St., New York, NY 10011.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

The Catholic church will host a Thanksgiving meal from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the basement level of Fatima Hall.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church is located at 627 E. 187th St., Bronx, NY 10458.