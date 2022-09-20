NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out.

The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, people behaving erratically, homelessness and cleanliness issues.

The worst of the worst was the Central Park North 110th Street station, serving the no. 2 and 3 lines, according to the survey. Continuing north, riders rated the 116th Street and 125th Street stations in Manhattan poorly.

Riders also ranked the Third Avenue – 149th Street station stop, serving the no. 2 and 5 lines, toward the bottom of the list. The station serves an estimated 11,,480 people a day. It’s the busiest station on the list of lowest-rated subway stops.

The 191st Street subway station’s the last stop to make the list of lowest-rated stations.

There were some bright spots in the survey. The Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum, Wilson Avenue, Gun Hill Road, 96th Street Q train stop and Beverly road station were all ranked highly. Riders graded those stations highly when it comes to cleanliness.