NEW YORK (PIX11) — For potential New York City renters looking to move in 2024, Streeteasy released a survey Tuesday about neighborhoods to watch this year.

StreetEasy gathered the data by collecting the “greatest increases in searches on StreetEasy among buyers and renters from 2022 to 2023. Queens neighborhoods dominated the list, as renters flocked towards the more affordable borough in the past year.

Another study forecasts rent prices across the city this year to stay the same as it was in 2023. However, rent may decrease in Manhattan, possibly increasing interest in the costly borough.

Here are the ten NYC neighborhoods to keep an eye on in 2024 according to StreetEasy:

1. Ridgewood, Queens

2. Hunters Point, Queens

3. Hudson Square, Manhattan

4. Jackson Heights, Queens

5. Sunset Park, Brooklyn

6. Kew Gardens, Queens

7. Woodside, Queens

8. Greenwood, Brooklyn

9. Flatbush, Brooklyn

10. Carnegie Hill, Manhattan

