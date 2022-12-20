FILE – A sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstone townhouses (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s public advocate released the annual list of the worst landlords in New York City on Tuesday.

As has been the case for years, the city itself is the worst landlord, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. Conditions have actually worsened.

“It’s true that NYCHA needs more funding from the state and federal government, but it’s also true that its management failures this year and for many years before have led to a bankruptcy of tenant trust,” Williams said. “Taking ownership of NYCHA’s past and present failures, rather than passing the buck, is essential to improving its future and the dangerous conditions for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers paying to live there.”

There’s also a list of the worst individual landlords. Jonathan Santana, who averaged 2,980 open violations across 15 buildings on the watchlist, took the top spot. Williams said he has the most violations of any landlord in the history of the list. Santana has more than double the average number from the worst landlord in 2021.

At two of his properties, residents spoke of heat and hot water problems, rodent infestations and collapsing infrastructure, according to Williams. There’s also no superintendent to maintain the property.

“Rents are becoming unaffordable and conditions are becoming unlivable,” Williams said. “The only explanation for this is that landlords are putting profits over people, and prioritizing circumventing or repealing housing laws rather than following them.”

The full list is available here. The top five worst individual landlords in New York City for 2022 are:

· Johnathan Santana, with an average of 2980 HPD open violations

· Brian Ritter, with an average of 1816 HPD open violations

· David Tennenbaum, with an average of 1647 HPD open violations

· Sima Abdavies, with an average of 1444 HPD open violations

· Jacob Bistricer, with an average of 1404 HPD open violations