FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — The target of an anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism crime spoke to PIX11 News about the incident on Friday.

Rich Marzullo said the crime has not just reinforced his family’s resolve to be open about who they are, it has also strengthened their resolve to help police catch the suspects, and encourage all people in the region to take these crimes seriously.

Marzullo said there was damage and destruction of his Pride flag displayed in front of his home where lives with his husband, which was torn down on Tuesday by two people.

Police described the suspects as males in their late teens.

“When we got home, the flag was gone,” Marzullo said. “The clips were broken off, [and] this was aiming down at the ground,” he said, as he held the flagpole that was torn down from the mount on his front porch on Tuesday.

He has been able to provide police with clear images of the attackers from his home’s surveillance cameras. Marzullo said he and his husband had increased the number of cameras at the home after another similar attack previously took place.

“These individuals are the same as we [had] from 2021,” Marzullo said.

NYPD has categorized the act as petit larceny and is being investigated as a hate crime.

It is the latest in a series of anti-LGBTQ+ crimes this week, as detectives are still looking for three men who were involved in the vandalization of Pride flags at the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village. The birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

On Friday, police put out an alert about a man who investigators say harassed a woman and yelled anti-LGBTQ+ insults at her, and spat on her on May 31, near St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The man fled on a pedicab bike he was driving.

All of this is surfacing during Pride Month, and the president of LGBT Network, a Queens-based human rights group said that the timing is a reminder of how much risk the LGBTQ+ community is.

“This isn’t fun and games,” David Kilmnick the LGBT Network president said. “People may say it’s only taking down of a flag, but that’s a message of targeting the LGBTQ+ community, which leads to more violent attacks.”

Marzullo, the homeowner whose Pride flag was damaged and stolen, said that having so many crimes against the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month should be a wake-up call to everyone who cares about equity and justice.

“If anything, having this happen at this time of year sheds more light on how much needs to happen,” Marzullo said. Adding that it also strengthens the LGBTQ+ community’s message against anyone who wants to harm them.

“They’re wrong,” Marzullo said. “There’s no other way to put it.”