MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been nearly three months since the landmark Supreme Court decision striking down a longstanding New York gun safety law. The law required gun license applicants to prove why they needed to carry concealed weapons in public places.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that since the decision, dozens of motions had been filed in Manhattan to get gun possession cases thrown out. PIX11’s Ayana Harry sat down with the district attorney.