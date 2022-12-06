UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was homeward bound on Tuesday for Bear the dog, who swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey.

Bear the dog after being rescued (Edgewater Fire Company #1)

Bear, a 6-month-old therapy dog for Ellen Wolpin’s son, went missing Saturday afternoon near 110th Street. There was even a patrol boat looking for him.

“Lost him,” Wolpin said. “We were terrified, thinking ‘what are we going to tell Zack? How are we going to explain it to him?'”

Bear was found under the pier at Independence Harbor, Edgewater Fire Company #1 wrote on Facebook early Tuesday. He was taken to a vet and later reunited with his family.