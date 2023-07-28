OCEAN PARKWAY, N.Y. (PIX11) — The case of an Asian male who was found dead, dressed in women’s clothing on Ocean Parkway, is getting a closer look now that architect Rex Heuermann has been accused of killing three of the “Gilgo Four.”

The first victims discovered in the Long Island Serial Killer investigation were females.

The young Asian man, known as John Doe, was found in April 2011, about a half-mile east of the Gilgo Four in Oak Beach. He was located closer to them than where the other six additional victims were eventually found.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News this week that the male victim’s head had been crushed, leading some to theorize this was a crime of rage. Director Josh Zeman, who produced a series about the Gilgo Beach investigation called “The Killing Season,” believes the killer might have felt duped.

“He had been tricked, basically,” Zeman speculated. “Picking up someone he thought was an Asian woman, discovering it was an Asian man, and then rage sets in and he beats this individual to death.”

Zeman said when he heard Heuermann had been arrested in connection with the Gilgo Four, which involved three victims being wrapped in camouflage burlap, he thought another killer might be responsible for some of the other remains found on Ocean Parkway.

But when Zeman read about one of the Google searches prosecutors said came from Heuermann’s computer, his assessment changed.

“It said Asian twink,” Zeman noted. “And I didn’t know what that was, but I found out it was a perversion for liking porn about effeminate Asian men.”

Zeman said he is changing his theory on the Gilgo Beach investigation.

“We’re probably just dealing with one individual,” Zeman said. “One killer for all of them, and he probably just switched his M.O.”

Heuermann, a married father of two from Massapequa Park, pleaded not guilty two weeks ago to the three murders he was charged with.

Heuermann will return to court next week when prosecutors are expected to hand over some “discovery” material — important evidence — to his defense team.