Theater workers prepare for Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home fundraiser

For decades, Broadway Bares has raised millions of dollars for the HIV/AIDS community.

The show in 2020, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was supposed to the 30th anniversary of the fundraising show, but the pandemic pushed it online.

For the 2021 Broadway Bares, which is a sexy philanthropic performance, all the Broadway dancers gathered in Times Square to record the finale.

“It’s a celebration. It’s joyous. It’s very moving,” Broadway Cares executive director Tom Viola said.

While the 2021 show will also be an online fundraiser, the Times Square gathering was special for everyone there. It was the first time many had seen each other since the COVID-19 pandemic began. All the other performances were recorded in people’s apartments or in small theaters.

“It fuels my heart to be able to dance with such a big group of people,” dancer Tomas Matos said.

Dancer Nalina Mann Watkins said this event is one of her favorite parts of the year.

“I look forward to it. The sense of community is incredible,” she said.

Jerry Mitchell is the founder and director of Broadway Bares.

“A lot of these kids live paycheck to paycheck and yet they still are here volunteering their time to raise money for someone less fortunate than themselves,” he said.

In addition to HIV/AIDS, some of the money raised this year will help people in the theater industry who have struggled during the pandemic.

Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home airs at 9 p.m. on June 20 at broadwaycares.org