A scene from the Yule Log, filmed in 1970.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s finally time for the 2022 holiday season!

WPIX is New York’s Holiday Station, and our classic slate of yuletide programs will make your Christmas cheery and bright.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

12 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Midnight Mass

A PIX11 holiday tradition spanning 45 years, Midnight Mass is broadcast live from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Gatlinburg Christmas Parade from Tennessee

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The 1970 WPIX Yule Log

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers (B&W)

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Long Lost 1966 WPIX Yule Log

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Holidays in the City

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

11 p.m. – 7 a.m. Honeymooners Marathon

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Honeymooners Marathon