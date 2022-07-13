BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — You have probably seen the headline that said inflation hit another 40-year high Wednesday, with everything costing about 9% more than a year ago.

However, shoppers and small business owners in Brooklyn told PIX11 News that the current economic uncertainty goes well beyond a big grocery bill.

“For what I have here: a little ground meat and potatoes, cost me more than $15,” said George McKay outside the Key Food on Montague Street.

It used to cost him around $10. He said he only buys a few days of food at a time because his rent has also gone up 13% for each of the last three years.

Among those checking out inside was Peggy O’Neil, who was buying broccoli. “I would say almost 50% more,” she said.

Wednesday’s inflation report shows overall inflation up 9.1% year-over-year and groceries up 12%. It does also show signs of hope: gas prices may have peaked last month when the numbers were calculated.

Ivan Arguello, the owner of a Key Food store, walked PIX11 News around his store on Wednesday. He said urban businesses like his face another challenge. It wasn’t staffing, and it wasn’t inventory. “The stealing is out of control in the city. We are scared,” he said.

Arguello said he is losing thousands of dollars each month to a handful of serial shoplifters. He shared pictures of a store manager wrestling with one such thief, and a video of a man he said walked out with a backpack full of stolen groceries.

Arguello blames bail reform, an issue somewhat separate from controlling inflation but illustrative of how multiple issues are impacting the fragile economy.

The store owner points to pricey vacant storefronts on his block available to rent to illustrate the point: this is more than inflation.

“If this continues, we will not have a store,” he said. “We will not have a grocery store. We will not have pharmacies. Things need to change.”