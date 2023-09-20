BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — “The State of Our Schools” was the title of Chancellor David Banks’ official address at Boys and Girls High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Wednesday. That state, he said, had room for a lot of improvement, even though it’s done better in the last year, according to Banks.

In his 55-minute speech, the chancellor said that the main challenge facing New York City’s 1 million students is simple but serious.

“For too long,” he said to the audience of educators, elected officials, and corporate partners, “we have not taught our kids the proper way to read.”

Banks pointed out that more than half of New York City’s public school students don’t read at grade level. In talking about solutions, he criticized a program that has been used in some city schools called Balanced Literacy. It uses colors, drawings, and other non-word-based ways to teach reading.

“We are fixing that playbook, starting right now,” he said, and the audience applauded.

Banks said that phonics education will be emphasized going forward, and he added that on-grade reading boosts students’ competency in other areas, such as math. Students’ performance in mathematics, said the chancellor, is not good. He reported that at least six of every 10 students are below grade level.

While reading and literacy are the core of Banks’ program for the path ahead, some parents who spoke with PIX11 News said that they want to ensure that the Department of Education keeps some other priorities front and center.

“Safety first,” said Daron Turner, a public school parent. “We could see the kids have a better education, so they’ve got to make it. Safety first.”

Turner’s comment came the day after three students were either stabbed or slashed outside of a Brownsville high school.

Banks referenced the incident in his address.

“Kids who do that are kids who are mired in darkness,” he said. “They don’t see beyond today. That’s our failure.”

Katia Wright, a caregiver for two public school students, said that she wants to ensure that a wide variety of subjects are focused on.

“I really want to show them everything,” she said, “the past, the present.”

David Bloomfield, an education policy analyst at the CUNY Graduate Center and Brooklyn College, also said, in an interview, that the DOE’s approach needs to be as broad as possible.

“Reading instruction and phonics instruction, that’s really, really important, and I applaud them for that initiative,” he said. “But the schools are more than just reading. The schools are about all of the subject areas.”

“Civics instruction has taken a back seat,” Bloomfield continued. “We need civics instruction. We need to ensure sports programs, arts programs are in the mix, as priorities.”

In a news conference after his speech, the chancellor said that it’s possible that some of his priorities could be affected by budget cuts up to 15 percent. That’s the amount that Mayor Eric Adams, who introduced Banks for the speech, has called for across all city agencies.

Banks said that it’s possible that his budget won’t be severely cut. However, he added, “There may be some programs that may be slashed, we don’t know just yet.” Eventually, he said, without giving a firm time, “We’ll know more clearly.”