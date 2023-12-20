NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers and tourists have been lost in Central Park. But nobody needs a phone to navigate out of the famed greenspace.

The secret lies in the 1,600 lamp posts in the 863-acre park. Each post has a number at the base to help point you in the right direction, according to the Central Park Conservancy. Central Park stretches from 59th Street to 110th Street.

The first two or three numbers will tell you the closest street and the last number indicates if you’re on the east side or west side of the park. Odd numbers are for the west side and even digits represent the east side, according to CPC.

For example, if the number is 5108, you’re close to East 51st Street. If the lamp post number is 0801, you’re near West 108th Street.

Henry Bacon designed the lamp posts with the secret navigation tool in 1907.

However, you may need your phone if you’re lost in The Ramble. There are no lamp posts in the 36 acres of woodlands and trails. The Ramble is in the middle of the park between 73rd and 79th streets.

About 42 million people visit Central Park every year, according to the CPC.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.