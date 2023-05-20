NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a week of roving patrol cars and people canvassing the neighborhood for leads, Harlem’s Malcolm X Boulevard has returned to its normal rhythm.

But behind the scenes, the family of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie is desperate for a miracle. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Garrett Warren’s relatives are consumed with grief.

“I swear. I feel like somebody ripped my guts and my heart out. For real – that’s how I feel,” said Candy Bojng, Garrett’s grandmother.

It’s been a week since both Alfa and Garret disappeared from Harlem after school. There were initial reports and rumors of the boys roughhousing and somehow falling into the Harlem River.

On Thursday, NYPD search crews pulled Garret’s body from the water. But there is still no sign of Alfa.

“The family is home, mothers, fathers. Kids, and youngsters, just keep us in their prayers. That’s all we’re asking. We want closure on this,” said Ahmadou Diallo, Alfa Barrie’s uncle.

On Garret’s block, a growing memorial of personal notes, and almost 100 candles were laid out in the shape of a “G.”

“He’s so young – 13. It’s really hard because I watched him grow up. It’s literally family. So it’s hard to process right now,” said C.J., someone who knew the family.

Ahmadou Diallo, Alfa’s uncle was offering condolences to the Warren family, following Friday prayers at his neighborhood mosque.

“They’re all kids. They all belong to their parents. It feels very sad,” said Diallo.

Meantime, Garrett Warren’s grandmother is grieving over the death of her only grandson.

“Support. Support. We need support,” said Bojng.

His nickname was “man-man” because, at just age 13, Garrett was already 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Ms. Bojng says she does not believe his death was an accident.

“He might be a size 13 feet, but he’s not clumsy. He was pushed. If ya’ll know something, ya’ll better come to say something. Don’t do that. Because if it was your mother, your mother would be the same way I am. Your grandmother would be the same way I am. I don’t wish this on nobody,” said Bojng.