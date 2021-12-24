‘The Music Man,” ‘Flying Over Sunset’ latest to cancel performances amid COVID surge

NEW YORK — There’s trouble, right here in New York City — and it’s leading to more Broadway shows pulling the plug.
“The Music Man” and “Flying Over Sunset” both canceled performances on Christmas Day and Dec. 26, citing complications stemming from the coronavirus.
“Our company would have loved nothing more than to celebrate the holiday with the audience and their families,” The Music Man Twitter account said, “but the priority is the health and wellness of the cast, crew, and audience.”
“Flying Over Sunset” also canceled performances for both Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, citing “an abundance of caution.”
“The wellness of our cast, crew, staff and audience is of the utmost importance,” Lincoln Center Theater said on its website.
Tickets for both shows will be refunded.
“The Music Man” and “Flying Over Sunset” join other shows, including “Hamilton” and “Jagged Little Pill,” that are canceling performances amid a COVID-19 surge caused by the omicron variant.