‘The Music Man,” ‘Flying Over Sunset’ latest to cancel performances amid COVID surge

People walk past the Richard Rodgers Theatre after cancellations of the Hamilton broadway shows due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — There’s trouble, right here in New York City — and it’s leading to more Broadway shows pulling the plug.

“The Music Man” and “Flying Over Sunset” both canceled performances on Christmas Day and Dec. 26, citing complications stemming from the coronavirus.

“Our company would have loved nothing more than to celebrate the holiday with the audience and their families,” The Music Man Twitter account said, “but the priority is the health and wellness of the cast, crew, and audience.”

The evening performance on Saturday, December 25 and matinee performance on Sunday, December 26 of Broadway’s The Music Man have been cancelled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. All tickets for the cancelled shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. — The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) December 24, 2021

“Flying Over Sunset” also canceled performances for both Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, citing “an abundance of caution.”

“The wellness of our cast, crew, staff and audience is of the utmost importance,” Lincoln Center Theater said on its website.

Tickets for both shows will be refunded.

“The Music Man” and “Flying Over Sunset” join other shows, including “Hamilton” and “Jagged Little Pill,” that are canceling performances amid a COVID-19 surge caused by the omicron variant.