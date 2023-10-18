NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new study by WordFinder obtained data from the Social Security Administration to compile a list of the most unique names.

Chaya, Esther, and Miriam are the most uniquely popular female names in New York, while Muhammed, Moshe, and Abraham are the most uniquely popular male names.

In New Jersey, the most uniquely popular female names are Rivka, Sara, and Chana while Chaim, Jake, and Moshe are the most uniquely male names.

WordFinder is a free online word game. The online platform obtained the most popular unique names from 2012 – 2022, only considering names that occurred at least 1,000 times overall.

WordFinder also compiled a list of the most popular names for Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z.

The most common female names are:

Baby Boomers Gen X Millennials Gen Z Mary Jennifer Jessica Emily Linda Lisa Ashley Emma Susan Michelle Amanda Isabella Patricia Amy Jennifer Madison Lisa Kimberly Sarah Hannah

The most common male names are:

Baby Boomers Gen X Millennials Gen Z James Michael Michael Jacob Michael David Christopher Michael Robert James Matthew Joshua John Christopher Joshua Matthew David Jason David Ethan

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.