OSSINING, N.Y. (PIX11) — A missing child alert was issued by Westchester County police early Tuesday morning, after a mother and her 3-year-old daughter — both of whom have autism — disappeared Monday evening.

Jennifer Cabrera, 26, and her daughter, Sabrina, were last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Madison Avenue in Ossining, traveling in a 2007 red Honda Civic with a male companion. Police said on the bulletin they issued, “they are believed to be endangered.” The red Honda Civic has the license plate KMG-1504.

Authorities described Sabrina Cabrera as 3 feet tall and about 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her mother is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Ossining Police Department at 914-941-4099 or 911 if there is an emergency.