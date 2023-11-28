NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some New York City workers will get a pay bump next year when the new minimum wage increase kicks in, officials said.

The hourly rate will be $16 per hour starting in January for workers in the five boroughs, and Suffolk, Nassau, and Westchester counties and $15 for the rest of the state, according to the Department of Labor.

The wage will go up another 50 cents in January 2025 and 2026, officials said.

In July, New York City implemented a minimum pay rate for food delivery workers on apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash — marking a first for the U.S. The city’s 60,000 delivery workers got an increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour, officials said.