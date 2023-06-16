LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Long Island University football team welcomed the Beautiful Lives Project to The Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium on Friday.

The Football teamed welcomed a group of adults with severe disabilities to have some fun with the athletes on the field.

The Beautiful Lives Project gives people with disabilities the opportunity to actively participate in activities and events that may not have been available to them previously due to physical or facility limitations.

Photo Journalist Keith Lopez was there to capture the heartwarming story.