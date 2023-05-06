NEW YORK (PIX11)– Disney’s The Lion King celebrated performing its 10,000th show on Broadway Saturday evening.

For 25 years, The Lion King has been performed right here in New York, but it has also gone global.

With over 27 productions worldwide, it has been performed in Tokyo, London, Hamburg, and multiple stages across North America. It has even been performed in nine different languages, and all together this stunning show has been performed in over 100 cities in 24 countries.

Its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show, or entertainment title in box office history.

First brought to the stage in 1998, the production has won a bunch of Tony Awards including: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design), Best Choreography and Best Direction of a Musical.

The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, and the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

With many actors coming in and out of rotation, 16, original cast members remain with the company today.