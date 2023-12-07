MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It has been celebrated for more than 2,000 years, but now, with a war underway between Israel and Hamas; and with hate crimes on the rise, Hanukkah has a different feel for many people.

The Jewish Festival of light is a joyous occasion, and a number of events, both public and in people’s private homes, occurred on Thursday. The first night of the eight-day celebration, to show that events on the world stage will not eclipse the holiday’s significance.

Beatriz Warecki was among many people on the Upper West Side, one of the largest Jewish communities in the country, celebrating on Thursday evening.

“[We’re] getting a nice Hanukkah bush,” she said, admitting that evergreens are an untraditional part of the celebration, but adding that other aspects of her family’s celebration are traditional. “Lighting the menorah for the first night and celebrating with our kids” is how the rest of their evening was planned.

She also talked about how this year, even though it is a celebration, is different.

“Everyone is feeling more connected to it than they have been before,” she said.

The difference this year, of course, is the war in Gaza, and the attack on Israel by Hamas exactly two months prior, that ignited the conflict.

Signs of the tensions were visible across the neighborhood, with hundreds of posters on display about hostages Hamas has taken, as well as messages calling for their safe return.

Another indication of how tense conditions are came when PIX11 News asked the owner of one of the city’s largest stores for Judaica, a Jewish cultural and religious item for an interview. He politely declined and asked that his shop not be video recorded.

He said that a recent protest against a Jewish-owned restaurant in Philadelphia is now in the middle of a controversy regarding dismissed employees caused him concern. A rise in hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers, as well as non-Jews, was also a worry, he said.

In contrast, some residents of the neighborhood said that the current climate was the reason to be open about celebrating the holiday and that people of all faiths should take part.

“I think it’s absolutely crucial at this particular moment,” said Upper West Side resident Sherry Teitelbaum, “to focus on our humanity, and support each other and not be attacking each other.”

In keeping with that message was one of two prominent Hanukkah events on Thursday evening.

In front of Temple Emanu-El, on Fifth Avenue at 65th Street, on the Upper East Side, there was an interfaith menorah lighting.

Emanu-El’s senior rabbi, Joshua Davidson, led other rabbis in joining with voices from other faiths. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. A.R. Bernard of the Christian Cultural Center, and Muslim American author Sabeeha Rehman, author of the book “We Refuse to Be Enemies: How Muslims and Jews Can Make Peace, One Friendship at a Time,” lit a group menorah together in a ceremony at sundown.

Rabbi Davidson said that the presence of a variety of people of faith sends a vital message of unity.

“We’ve got friends to whom we can turn in moments like this,” he said, adding that members of the Jewish faith do the same for other faith groups.

Also on Thursday, six blocks south of the interfaith menorah lighting, was the lighting of the world’s largest menorah, in Grand Army Plaza, at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.