NEW YORK (PIX11) — With Rex Heuermann now behind bars, the investigation is far from finished. Families are left to wonder about the six other victims found along Gilgo Beach and the possibility of a second serial killer.

“[Rex] lives across the [Great South] Bay, as if he can look across and know these women belong to him,” explained criminologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland.

The Gilgo Four were bound in burlap and recovered along a remote stretch of Ocean Parkway a short drive from the suspect’s Massapequa Park home.

While investigators say they’ve tied Rex Heuermann to the murders, families are still wondering about six other loved ones found dead and dismembered in the same stretch.

“I just want to say that I’m grateful for the hard work that’s been done. I’m grateful that today is happening and I’m hopeful for the future,” said Jasmine Robinson, whose sister was Jessica Taylor.

Questions remain: could there be another killer?

Former FBI agent Manny Gomez surmised, “The theory there might be a second serial killer is still being pursued.”

Or are the bodies that predate the Gilgo Four also tied to the 59-year-old married father?

“There’s a lot of differences in the way some of those victims were treated and then left so I’m not sure he’s attached to them. I could not rule it out,” said Dr. Ramsland.

And do investigators think Heuermann kept killing over the past decade?

“We’re going to continue to work through the task force model and develop leads and hopefully break more cases,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Sheriff Errol Toulon continued, “We would have to find more DNA evidence or witnesses or using technology to see if this individual is implicated in any other murders.”

Criminologists believe investigators are looking for evidence, like killing trophies or whether the murders happened inside the Heuermann home.

“These serial killers, by virtue of their freakish nature, sometimes leave mementos of what they’ve done,” said Gomez.

Heuermann has denied all allegations.