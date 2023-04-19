QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Most of the cannabis, edibles, and other legal recreational products that contain THC, have been coming from outside the city. Now, New York has its first cannabis production shop in Queens.

PIX11 recieved exclusive access to the shop as it gets ready for its grand opening that is set to take place on Thursday April 20th.

A strategic move as the date 420 is celebrated world wide as the unofficial holiday for pot-smokers.

“We manufacture everything from gummies to pre-rolls to concentrates and chocolates all under the same roof,” said Mike Geraci, who also has a growing operation upstate. “This facility will be some thing of a training ground for people who are learning and then going out and applying for their own production license.”

All in One, the production shop head quartered in Long Island City says all materials are lab tested for purity before being cooked, and then again before being sent for wholesale.

Some of their products are Pure Vibe gummies, Hysteria chocolate, and Head Space pre-rolls.