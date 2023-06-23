BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Friday an appeals court heard testimony about a measure passed by the New York City Council in 2021, which allowed noncitizens who’ve lived in New York City for 30 days to vote in local elections as long as they’re a permanent legal resident or have US work authorization.

The new law was challenged in court shortly after going into effect.

Congressman Nick Langworthy was the Chair of the New York State Republican Party when the legal challenge was filed to noncitizen voting.

“The state constitution is rather explicit in its prescription for US citizenship to vote in elections,” Langworthy told PIX11 News in an interview. “If city leaders feel this strongly about it they should lobby Albany for a constitutional amendment, to put that on the ballot and change it in that fashion.”

Last June a State Supreme Court Justice struck down noncitizen voting, ruling it violated the state constitutions.

The administration of Mayor Eric Adams appealed that decision.

On Friday, advocates on both sides of the issue testified during a hearing in the State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.

Susan Lerner of Common Cause New York hopes noncitizen voting will become the law in New York City once again.

She called on the appeals court to “reinforce and recognize the right of New York City to decide how and who among its people will get to vote.”