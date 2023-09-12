BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Bronx Library Center, located at 310 East Kingsbridge Rd, is set to host a free job fair on Friday.

Attendees will meet up with recruiters and HR managers from over 40 organizations.

There are more than just job opportunities. There will also be information available about legal work authorization and how to avoid immigration fraud, as well.

Discussions and hands-on learning experiences will also be held to introduce people to the job market.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

