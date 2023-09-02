BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Lenny Grullón is one of the founders of the Boogie Down Bronx Runners, a Bronx-based group that runs together once a week and gathers for social events.

His group is among dozens of others, sparking up the grill for one of the last time this season at Pelham Bay Park.

“Running is just a platform. The most beautiful part is being able to get people together, connect. These guys, there’s teachers here, doctors here, parents here. Just all ways of life coming together connecting because of running. That makes it very beautiful,” said Grullón.

And with the weather this beautiful, he had to arrive early to claim his spot. Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer and people here are basking in the sunshine.

The weather working out is perfect, great for a gender reveal party for first-expecting parents Tiara Varela and Brandon Pagan.

“It’s Labor Day Weekend. The family usually gets together, celebrates Labor Day and so I thought it would be perfect to like, combine, the two and have everyone out. And just enjoy this new celebration,” said mom-to-be, Varela.

Their pink and blue celebration was just steps from several others at Pelham Bay Park, the largest park in the 5 boroughs and a favorite because of its ample space and ready-to-use grills.

The park is also easy to get to by public transportation.

Accessibility is a huge factor for Unique Life Inc., an organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This is the final get-together of the season for clients and staff, so they are making it special with carnival games and tons of food.

“They are a community is very underserved. We just wanted to say thank you to them and their families. Just to show them our support, gather together before winter comes because you know people don’t come outside in the winter. So we just wanted to say our thank you to them,” said Nia Williams who helped organize the gathering.