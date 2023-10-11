NEW YORK (PIX11) — Calling all New York City drivers: Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will be closed this weekend for construction work.
The Department of Transportation will be working on repairs, including reinforcing steel bars and adding more concrete to spans, near Clark Street and Grace Court, the agency said.
The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street beginning Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 4 a.m. During this time, the Staten Island-bound BQE will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Sands Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Ramp closures due to repair work from Saturday to Monday:
Queens-Bound
- 3rd Avenue Entrance Ramp
- 6th Avenue Entrance Ramp
- Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp
- Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp
- Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp
- Cadman Plaza Exit Ramp
- Brooklyn Bridge Exit Ramp
- Manhattan Bridge Exit Ramp
Staten Island-Bound
- Flushing Avenue Entrance Ramp
- Sands Street Entrance Ramp
- Vine Street Entrance Ramp
“We are making critical repairs to the BQE to preserve its lifespan while at the same time trying to minimize the impact on the local community,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We will keep the public closely updated on our progress as we plan ahead for this work.”
For more information on detours and travel restrictions, visit the DOT’s website.
Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.