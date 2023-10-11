NEW YORK (PIX11) — Calling all New York City drivers: Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will be closed this weekend for construction work.

The Department of Transportation will be working on repairs, including reinforcing steel bars and adding more concrete to spans, near Clark Street and Grace Court, the agency said.

The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street beginning Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 4 a.m. During this time, the Staten Island-bound BQE will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Sands Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Ramp closures due to repair work from Saturday to Monday:

Queens-Bound

3rd Avenue Entrance Ramp

6th Avenue Entrance Ramp

Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp

Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp

Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp

Cadman Plaza Exit Ramp

Brooklyn Bridge Exit Ramp

Manhattan Bridge Exit Ramp

Staten Island-Bound

Flushing Avenue Entrance Ramp

Sands Street Entrance Ramp

Vine Street Entrance Ramp

“We are making critical repairs to the BQE to preserve its lifespan while at the same time trying to minimize the impact on the local community,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We will keep the public closely updated on our progress as we plan ahead for this work.”

For more information on detours and travel restrictions, visit the DOT’s website.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.