‘The Big Apple just got bigger’: Census shows NYC population surge

NEW YORK — The Big Apple grew more than any other city in the United States over the last decade, according to census results released Thursday.

The population increased by more than 600,000 people to a whopping 8.8 million New Yorkers. Census results could help determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and provide an electoral edge for the next 10 years. The data will also determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.

“This number will ensure our city gets the federal resources we need to keep moving forward,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio attributed to the population growth to a number of factors.

“This is what happens when you invest in pre-K for all, safe streets and working families,” he tweeted.

The data on New York City’s growth contrasts with depictions of it by former President Donald Trump, who frequently claimed people were fleeing in droves because of high taxes, crime and mismanagement by Democrats.

In April, New York State lost a seat in the House of Representatives based on numbers released by the Census Bureau. The new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau will guide a 10-member reapportionment commission in its work to adjust the borders of the state’s congressional districts to account for population shifts.

The census data released in April counted 20.2 million people living in New York last year, up from just under 19.4 million a decade earlier. New York is now the fourth most populous state, behind California, Texas and Florida, which leapfrogged over the Empire State.