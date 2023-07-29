EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11)– The formation is clearly in effect in East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium as Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is in full swing, its first of two shows.

It’s the superstar’s first solo concert since 2016, and her fans known as bees from the BeyHive are coming out in force to see their Queen Bey.

Even a brief rain shower outside MetLife Stadium just after 7 p.m., didn’t stop some of these bees in the BeyHive from singing their favorite Beyoncé songs.

“Even in the rain, our souls will not be broken,” one fan sang out gleefully.

“Beyonce shows us we can break the barriers. As a black woman, you can do whatever you want,” a fan named Bridget told PIX11 News. “I love you. Go Beyoncé. We love you,” she added.

The gates to Queen Bey’s concert officially opened at 5:30 p.m., for some of the 50,000 ticket holders, clad in sparkles and spandex. Some wanted to get inside early to buy some merch and cool off from the sweltering parking lot temperatures.

“I’m not worried about the heat,” Shakyra Ellington, a Beyoncé fan, told PIX11 News. “She gives so much to her fans,” she added.

“I love her with all my heart,” Anthony Rana, a huge Beyoncé fan, told PIX11 News. “She is the reason I am a singer. I have a video of me at age three singing uh, uh uh,” he added.

This Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé‘s first solo concert in almost seven years and tickets range from $300-$15,000.

Julliahann Washington of Mount Vernon, NY didn’t want to say how much her tickets cost.

“It was someone’s mortgage,” Washington said with a twinkle in her eye. “It’s Beyoncé. It’s worth it,” she added.

And she proudly showed PIX11 News her Bee Happy slippers in an approved clear plastic bag.

“Beyoncé is such a lady of the Renaissance,” Julliahann Washington said. “She’s the epitome of a fighter woman. She works, she can have a family and she’s phenomenal. And finer than great,” she added.

Washington also happily sent PIX11 News this video from inside the concert as she added more praise for Beyoncé: “I am in awe and love most about the concert and Beyoncé is that she gave over $1 million in grant funds to several small businesses in New York state,” Washington said. She added, “not only did she share her talent with the Tri-state but she also poured her resources into our small businesses in an effort to give back!” She added.

Beyoncé is also appearing at MetLife Stadium Sunday night.