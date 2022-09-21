With fall officially starting Thursday, the fall foliage is just around the corner. (PIX11 file photo)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City.

Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to a fall foliage report on ILove.NY.com. When they do, you’ll want to check out the lovely scenery at these spots:

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden – 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island

Green-Wood Cemetery – 500 25th Street, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Botanic Garden – 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn

Central Park in Manhattan

Prospect Park in Brooklyn

FDR Four Freedoms Park – 1 FDR Four Freedoms Park, Roosevelt Island

Bronx Zoo – 2300 Southern Blvd., The Bronx

Wave Hill Public Garden and Cultural Center – 4900 Independence Ave., The Bronx

The Met Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park – 99 Margaret Corbin Dr. in Manhattan

If you can’t wait and don’t mind driving a bit outside the city, many upstate spots in the Catskills and Hudson Valley are starting to change, like Middletown and Poughkeepsie.