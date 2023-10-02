NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new survey reveals just how much Americans like pizza.

Of the 5,000 adults who were polled, there were some shocking results:

The average American eats 180 slices of pizza a year

25% of people would serve pizza at their wedding

18% enjoy eating leftovers cold

30% prefer frozen pizza compared to fresh restaurant slices

When it comes to the best time of day to eat pizza, three out of four Americans said they could eat it for any meal.

Lauren Cook is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City area for over a decade. She has been with PIX11 since 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.