NEW YORK (PIX11) – Did your dog’s name make the American Kennel Club’s list of popular dog names for 2023?

According to AKC registration records, Luna (female dog) and Max (male dog) lead the pack as the most popular names of 2023.

Charlie is also a popular boy’s name, which took the number two spot from Milo. Milo was 2022’s second most popular name for a male dog.

Stormy for girls and Yoda for boys were at the bottom of the list, according to the AKC.

“Choosing a name is a very personal and meaningful decision for dog owners, as dogs are an integral part of our families,” Gina DiNardo, the American Kennel Club executive secretary, said. “People take great care in naming their pet and it’s fun to see if the name fits the dog’s personality.”

The most popular dog names in 2023 are:

Female Dog Names Male Dog Names Luna 1. Max Bella 2. Charlie Daisy 3. Cooper Maggie 4. Teddy Willow 5. Milo Lucy 6. Ollie Bailey 7. Bear Rosie 8. Rocky Sadie 9. Finn Lola 10. Leo

