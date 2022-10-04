(KTLA) — Taco lovers, October 4 is your day. And not just because it’s a Tuesday — it’s also National Taco Day.

Regardless of how you prefer your taco — meat or no meat, hard or soft shell, loaded with toppings or plain and simple — it’s safe to say you only want the best taco on National Taco Day.

While there are countless places to find a taco, analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the 100 best taco spots in the U.S. based on ratings and recommendations from its community of reviewers. This includes restaurants, taquerias, cantinas and trucks — from Alaska to Florida and all points in between. There is even an interactive map to help you find Yelp’s top 100 taco spots.

Topping the list are three spots in California. But the list also includes five spots right here in New York, including the holder of the No. 5 spot.

Below are New York’s five representatives in the top 100 taco spots in America, based on Yelp reviews and ratings. The full list can be found on Yelp’s website.

5. Los Tacos No.1, listed at 229 West 43rd Street in Manhattan

55. Birria Landia Williamsburg, listed at 495 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn

57. Los Mariscos, listed at 409 West 15th Street in Manhattan

88. Cafe Nube, listed at 940 4th Avenue in Brooklyn

92. Taco El Chingon, located at 2809 Merrick Road in Bellmore on Long Island

In the mood for a taco? Yelp is also launching its first-ever Taco Trailblazer campaign, and the company is seeking people to join them on the road. The lucky few who are chosen for the job will be tasked with traveling to the best taco restaurants in the country, earning $20,000 along the way.