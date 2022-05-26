NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gun control and school safety have been largely discussed among politicians in the tri-state area.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is pushing to pass a gun control package he introduced last year. It would mandate safety training and proper gun storage and allow the state to hold the gun industry liable.

“It’s up to us to do the job others are too weak to do,” Murphy said. “I call upon the senate president and assembly speaker to put these bills up for a vote so the people of New Jersey can see exactly where every legislator stands on these common-sense measures.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing to raise the minimum age to buy a gun in the state to 21 at the very least. She wants that to apply to AR-15s, the weapon of choice in recent mass shootings.

“I will not sleep at night until I know everything has been done humanly possible to protect New York,” Hochul said.

Both Hochul and Murphy conceded that illegal guns will be a continued problem without federal changes. To that end, Senate Democrats are fast-tracking bills to bolster universal background checks and increase the wait times to complete them.

Background checks largely have widespread support among the public, which comes at 81%, including 92% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans.

“For the sake of these children … please think if it was your child or grandchild,” New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said to fellow legislators.

Within New York City, officials are contending with an alarming number of weapons being brought into schools. Police found 5,546 weapons so far this year.

Mayor Eric Adams asked parents to be the first line of defense.

“Look in the rooms of your children, so if you see AK-47s, something is wrong,” Adams said. “If you see boxes of bullets, something is wrong”

School safety advocates want metal detectors in every school and more safety agents. Schools Chancellor David Banks said changing protocols isn’t as easy as it seems, but he is examining his options.

Advocate Jumaane Williams also called for tougher gun laws. He’s holding an “hour of healing” rally and vigil on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Union Square.