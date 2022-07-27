Police asked for help identifying a man who was found in the Bronx. (NYPD)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The Texas Attorney General’s Office reached out to the NYPD Tuesday night in search of more information about an unidentified man who remains in critical condition at a Bronx hospital.

Investigators in Texas are looking into the possibility that the man is a missing college student, Jason Landry, who was 21 when he disappeared on Dec. 13, 2020.

Landry was driving home to Missouri City, Texas for Christmas break when he vanished. Police found his wrecked car off the side of a road, along with his backpack and clothing. Landry was attending Texas State University at the time.

This past Friday morning, a young man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the middle of a Bronx street near University and Reservoir avenues, according to police. Emergency Medical Service personnel picked him up shortly after 6:30 a.m. and transported him to Montefiore Medical Center. He was still unresponsive on Tuesday.

Hospital personnel called 911 and also contacted the 50th Precinct Detective Squad in the Bronx for assistance in identifying the man. The NYPD on Tuesday posted the man’s photo on social media and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. The man did not have any identification or personal belongings, according to police.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Landry’s family said “necessary ID information” for Landry had been sent to the NYPD.

“The detectives at the Texas AG’s office are in contact with the detectives in New York about Jason,” the post said. “The people in NY should be able to positively conclude whether this young man is Jason or not later today. Thank you to everyone who have contacted us to let us know about this young man. Please be in prayer for whoever this young man is and his family. We pray that he’ll be identified, recover and be able to rejoin his family.”

Earlier this year, as the case turned cold, family and friends of Jason Landry erected a billboard in Texas seeking information about his whereabouts.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Aliza Chasan and Nexstar affiliate KXAN in Texas.