NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuting in New York City is all about options.

A smart phone-based program for sharing electric scooters has been running in parts of the Bronx. The NYC Department of Transportation began phase one of the pilot program in August 2021.

The initial area for the scooter share was the northeast Bronx, including the neighborhoods of Morris Park, Eastchester, Wakefield and Van Nest. Phase two has been planned for June. That brings the scooter share to most areas east of the Bronx River, including Parkchester, Throggs Neck, Pelham Bay, Soundview, Castle Hill and Classon Point.

Three companies are participating, including LIME, Veo and Bird. They say ridership has been increasing

Some neighbors, business groups and elected leaders have expressed concerns about scooter parking.

The city has added more mandatory corral parking in phase two. Presentations have been made to local community boards.

“On on a bi-weekly basis we touch base to know all is working properly and working on outreach as well with communities to know phase two is coming,” LIME Senior Manager for Government Relations New York Nicole Yearwood said.

The NYC DOT will be announcing the exact date for phase two in June. It will run for a year.

A decision about city-wide or further expansion of the scooter share program will be made in August 2023.

A change to New York state law in 2020 allowed personal electric scooters and pedal-assist and some electric bikes.