NEW YORK — New York City’s comeback from COVID may be hampered by a recent spike in gun violence.

With public safety a top priority for New Yorkers and visitor, former NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who’s now leading the city’s recovery and safety planning, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on how the city is battling violent crime.

Despite the rise in shootings, Monahan declared that “New York is safe.”

“The NYPD is making a lot of changes. A lot of great investigations going on, a lot of great cases going on,” he said.

Monahan said that while it’s going to take some time, he believes the NYPD is starting to get the violence under control and is sure it will be brought back under control.

Addressing the public’s safety concerns, Monahan said the city has been putting “a ton of resources” into heavily trafficked areas like Times Square. The NYPD had deployed an additional 100 officers daily, on top of the 61 assigned to the area on a regular basis, he said.

Monahan added that the Department of Homeless Services and Department of Consume and Worker Protection both have people out in Times Square daily.

Monahan said Mayor Bill de Blasio is “absolutely” backing up the call for more cops on city streets.

According to Monahan, immediately after the most recent Times Square shooting, 100 additional police officers were assigned into the Times Square area. He said this action came directly from a meeting between the mayor and current Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.

“People need to see those cops if they’re coming back into the city,” Monahan said. “We’re putting a lot of resources…and we’ll continue to do it,” he added.