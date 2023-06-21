NEW YORK (PIX11) – Every year there’s a sense of predictable, high drama surrounding the rent guidelines board’s final vote, and Wednesday night’s scheduled final vote is also expected to be full of fireworks from both sides.

Landlords are demanding rent increases to cover their rising expenses while tenants are calling for a rent rollback to reflect the high cost of living in New York City.

“You gotta pay bills, you still need food in your house. You still need electricity,” said Lennya Torres, who lives in a rent-stabilized apartment in East Harlem.

Torres is one of the 2 million New Yorkers living in a rent-stabilized apartment. The rent increases under consideration 2% – 5% for one-year leases and 4% – 7% for two-year leases.

“That’s too much. I feel like it’s too much, and ya’ll do way too much. And it’s not fair to the people at all. Especially poor people out here,” said Torres.

Brooklyn City Council Member Chi Ossé has been an outspoken advocate for tenants.

“Thinking about families, single mothers, folks who are living paycheck to paycheck and who are already rent burdened. This would be extreme for New Yorkers,” Ossé said.

According to Zillow rental data, the median rent across New York City for a one-bedroom apartment is just over $3,200 a month. With the new rent increases on the table, tenants could see a $358 year-over-year increase.

Landlord advocates say increased carrying costs, which include property taxes, repairs, and routine maintenance justify the projected rent increases.

“Right now the process, unfortunately, is highly politicized in which the loudest voices hollering and yelling tend to get heard the most, said Michael Tobman, who works for the rent stabilization association, which represents 25,000 landlords.

“It should be a data and policy-driven process. We’re providing affordable housing, a public benefit, on our own, and with no safety net and no government support. A policy and data-driven process should and could take the place of the current broken system, would appreciate and recognize, and compensate for increased costs in the form of adjusted rents,” Tobman added.

There are also people on both sides of this debate who are not hurting financially. This includes affluent tenants who may have inherited their rent-stabilized apartments as well as big-time real estate investors who own several large buildings housing hundreds of tenants.

But as is the case every year, both sides are now focusing on low-income tenants and individual, owner-occupied landlords of smaller buildings with six or seven units.