NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) – Tenants and health care workers stood outside Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx to highlight the connection between poor housing and poor health.

Dr. Marc Shi with the New York Doctors Coalition is a doctor at the hospital. “Today, with the Housing Justice for All coalition, we released a report on the health effects of housing,” Dr. Shi said.

They say the report summarizes years of research showing the effects of unstable housing on physical and mental health. “Their chronic health care conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes — they can’t keep up with those things if they’re spending all their money on their rent.” Dr. Shi said. “So, they can’t pay for their medications. They can’t come to their health care visits.”

Doctors say they often see patients for exposure injuries from sleeping on the streets in the wintertime. To fight against these health issues, they are demanding that the Good Cause eviction bill be passed. It would allow tenants to challenge rent hikes by landlords and prohibit eviction without good cause.

The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee.