NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are looking for eight teenagers accused of damaging a police cruiser Friday during a riot in Union Square caused by a giveaway held by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

A massive crowd gathered at Union Square Park after Cenat announced he would be in the area to give away a PlayStation 5. Dozens of people were seen in videos posted to social media damaging property and hurling objects at officers.

Police said the teens were jumping and kicking the vehicle, which was parked outside of 838 Broadway around 3:30 p.m.

Eight teenagers are accused of jumping and kicking a police cruiser during the chaos at Union Square Friday. (Credit: DCPI)

Police arrested 65 people in Union Square and 21-year-old Cenat, who has over 5 million followers across social media.

Cenat was charged with inciting a riot, rioting, and unlawful assembly. He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 18.

