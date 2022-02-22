Teens throw rocks at subway conductor in Lower Manhattan: union

The Chambers Street subway station along the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines in Manhattan. (PIX11 News)

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of young people attacked an on-duty subway conductor in Lower Manhattan Monday night, according to the transit union.

Transport Workers Union spokesman Pete Donohue told PIX11 News Tuesday that a group of teens threw rocks at the conductor, striking her face and chest. She was treated at a hospital and was “very shaken up by the attack,” Donohue said.

The attack happened around 8 p.m. Monday. The MTA tweeted that there were delays on northbound 2 and 3 trains while the NYPD and EMS helped an assaulted employee at the Chambers Street station.

The incident was one of at least nine reported assaults in the system since the weekend. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration was expected to launch a new subway safety plan on Monday, however, there was some apparent confusion over the rollout.

The plan included dispatching new teams comprised of various city agencies that would seek out and try to help those experiencing homelessness who are using the subway system as shelter. The teams were expected to sweep through subway stations and trains to address crime and help those experiencing homelessness and mental health issues, however, PIX11 News crews on Monday were unable to find any additional police officers or health workers patrolling the subways.

When asked where the promised outreach teams would be, an NYPD spokesman directed questions to City Hall officials. City Hall told PIX11 News no formal rollout was planned.