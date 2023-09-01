Two assailants broke a glass beer bottle and stabbed two teens at a Queens park on Saturday, police said on Friday. (NYPD handout)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two assailants broke a glass beer bottle and stabbed two teens at a Queens park on Saturday, police said on Friday.

The teens were at Junction Playground at around 2 a.m. when two unknown individuals approached them and demanded personal property from the victims, police said. The assailants displayed a glass beer bottle, broke it, and then stabbed the teens, according to the NYPD.

A 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest and an 18-year-old victim was stabbed in the head, neck, and hand, police said. They were transported to Harlem Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

The suspects fled on foot toward Junction Boulevard and 35th Avenue, police said.

Police described the suspects as males, both with a slim build. One attacker was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and white pants, police said. The other male was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.